Leven fire: Road closures in place after devastating blaze at Poundstretcher
Streets around Leven town centre are still closed after a devastating fire destroyed a High Street store.
Around 60 firefighters raced to the scene when Poundstretcher went up in flames in the early hours of Tuesday morning.
And as the major clear-up operation gets underway, Fife Council has said eight nearby roasts will remain closed until further notice.
Businesses will re-open from Wednesday morning, but residents, and commuters will face disruption.
The roads closed include: Bank Street, Branch Street, High Street, Seagate, South Street, Viewforth Place, Forth Street and School Wynd.
There is no vehicle access to the High Street for Blue Badge holders and pedestrian access is limited.
Fife Police have confirmed that High Street and Esplanade are open to traffic again.
Investigations into the blaze are continuing. The major fire broke out around 2:00am on Tuesday, with residents reporting large plumes of smoke billowing into the air.
Sixteen fire appliances raced to the scene and they remained on site well into Tuesday morning as the full extent of the damage became apparent.