Around 60 firefighters raced to the scene when Poundstretcher went up in flames in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

And as the major clear-up operation gets underway, Fife Council has said eight nearby roasts will remain closed until further notice.

Businesses will re-open from Wednesday morning, but residents, and commuters will face disruption.

Fire crews on the scene at the height of the blaze

The roads closed include: Bank Street, Branch Street, High Street, Seagate, South Street, Viewforth Place, Forth Street and School Wynd.

There is no vehicle access to the High Street for Blue Badge holders and pedestrian access is limited.

Fife Police have confirmed that High Street and Esplanade are open to traffic again.

Investigations into the blaze are continuing. The major fire broke out around 2:00am on Tuesday, with residents reporting large plumes of smoke billowing into the air.

