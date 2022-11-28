They are invited to a closed-doors meeting with councillors and police in the wake of a blaze which gutted the upper floor of a building on Friday - leaving a number of businesses cordoned off and closed at the weekend.

The fire, above the former Masterton jewellers, came just weeks after a devastating blaze gutted Poundstretcher’s shop just yards away, and caused such extensive damage that the building will have to be torn down.

A number of businesses have not been able to re-open since that fire on November 8 - and more were hit as more of the High Street was sealed off following Friday’s fire. The Crown Inn, Baynes and Greggs are all still closed.

The fires have caused chaos on Leven's High Street

The meeting will give them an opportunity to speak and get the latest details on what restrictions will be in place - and for how long.

Police have not linked the two fires, but say they are treating both “extremely seriously.”

Officers leading the investigation have appealed to anyone with information to come forward.

Chief Inspector Joanne McEwan said: “We are treating each very seriously with extensive enquiries being conducted. I would urge anyone with any information to get in touch.”

Poundstretcher was destroyed by a fire on Tuesday, November 8 which saw 60 firefighters race to the scene.