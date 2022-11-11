Around 60 firefighters raced to the scene when Poundstretcher on the High Street went up in flames in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

The impact of the blaze has caused significant disruption to neighbouring retailers, and a number of roads remain closed as investigations continue.

Fife Council’s latest update. Issued today, said that High Street shops and services are largely back in business and open to the public as normal.

The fire and the aftermath

Some restrictions on pedestrian access and parking within the area remain - these are all signposted.

Roads have also largely reopened, but exclusion zones – with barriers and fencing - remain in place around the buildings affected by the fire.

There is no access to this area via the High Street or South Street. Road closures also mean no public access between Poundland and The Crown Inn.

Disabled Blue Badge holders can continue to park on Mitchell Street and round into Durie Street during permitted times.

Police have appealed to anyone with information to come forward.

Detective Inspector Karen Muirhead said: “Poundstetchers and other local businesses have been significantly affected by this fire and our enquiries are ongoing to establish how the fire started.

"It would appear the alarm has been raised around 2am and the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service attended. We would be keen to speak with anyone who was in the area between 11pm and 2am as they may have witnessed something which may assist the enquiry.

"I am also appealing to anyone who has any information which may assist us to get in touch.”

Businesses started to re-open on Wednesday morning, but many still face disruption.