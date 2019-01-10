Levenmouth bike club: Give us funding and we can tackle antisocial and illegal biking problem

A Levenmouth-based charity has said it can help solve the issue of antisocial and illegal biking use in the area.

The comments from Kingdom off Road Motorcycling Club (KORMC) were issued in response to an appeal from Fife MSP Claire Baker, who called for the police to be given more powers to tackle the problem.

Ms Baker warned a lack of action could lead to a serious or fatal accident in the area.

In response, the organisation said the “solution is at her doorstep” – however, it requires further backing to be able to meet the increased demand.

KORMC aims to be the sole provider of an indoor, all-weather track facility and social awareness programme in Fife that provides access to equipment and off-road riding for young people from the disadvantaged areas across the Kingdom.

The charity has more than 100 children on its coaching pathway programme waiting list and is training another six coaches who can help meet the demand.

In 2018, it accepted 58 referred young people onto its Kickstart programme, which addresses community safety problems and anti-social and illegal motorcycle use.

KORMC is currently funded through charity grant applications.

A spokesperson said: “There have been various articles in the Mail in relation to antisocial biking. If local government were to open their eyes and provide funding to a very successful group of enthusiastic people in KORMC, imagine what they could then do.”