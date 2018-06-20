Levenmouth Foodbank stock at lowest levels yet

Staff at Levenmouth Foodbank have warned that it is at its lowest stock levels ever, and are appealing to the public for donations.

Demand at the foodbank is increasing year-on-year, with staff putting much of the blame on the introduction of Universal Credit.

Between June 1, 2016, and May 31, 2017, the foodbank dealt with 1306 food vouchers. For June 1, 2017, to May 31, 2018, that figure rose to 1438.

Foodbank co-ordinator Stewart English said: “This last few weeks we have been at the lowest stock level we have ever been at. We are finding that, year-on-year, usage is going up.

“It’s predominantly down to Universal Credit. It’s this five to six weeks wait for the first payment – and there is no back pay.”

Cassie Marshall, foodbank co-ordinator, added: “It’s not working for the people on Universal Credit. It’s soul destroying.”

“We are finding that people are at the end of their tether,” Stewart said. “I can’t cope – that’s what we’re hearing from people.”

Stewart said that the foodbank was spending increasing amounts of funds on food, and that staff might have to make changes if the trend continues.

He said: “The stage might come where we have to consider if we can support people as much as we have.

“Do we have to look at the size of the food parcels or the number of visits?”

One scheme the foodbank has started with the aim of increasing donations is a World Cup bingo.

People are invited to download the World Cup bingo sheet from the Levenmouth Foodbank Facebook page, watch the matches and donate when one of the events in the squares takes place.

The foodbank receives no permanent funding and relies on the support of the local community.

If you would like to make a donation, the foodbank is open between 2-6pm on Monday and Friday. The community cafe is also open between 10am-noon.Donations can also be made by contacting the foodbank through Facebook.