Libraries celebrate Bookbug Week

Fife families with young children are being invited to get involved in Bookbug Week with a week of special events taking place across the region.

Bookbug Sessions, an initiative of the Scottish Book Trust, are held in local communities, regularly taking place in libraries and community venues. They are aimed at youngsters from birth to five-years-old.

Bookbug Week runs from May 14 to 17 this year and will involve a whole host of fun story, song and rhyme activities for babies and toddlers.

This year’s theme is Bookbug’s Friends and there are a number of events taking place in the Kirkcaldy area to mark the occasion.

Among those events planned locally are Bookbug sessions at Templehall Library on May 17 and Cardenden Library on May 15, with both sessions running from 10-10.30am.

Special British Sign Language Bookbug sessions will take place at Kirkcaldy Galleries on May 14 from 10.30-11am; Cardenden Library on May 15 from 9.30-10am and Burntisland Library on May 16 from 10.15-10.45am.

All families with young children are welcome to attend and all the sessions are free.