Lifeboat called out three times to search for missing people

Kinghorn Lifeboat has had a very busy time, with three call outs in 14 hours.

Between 9pm last night (Wednesday) and 1030 today, the lifeboat’s volunteer crew spent more than seven hours at sea in freezing conditions.

The crew was asked to attend to search for a possible missing person in the Methil area last night and undertook a search of the Buckhaven and Methil docks area.

After three hours with nothing found the search was stood down. The exercise also involved Coastguard rescue teams from Kinghorn, Leven and St Andrews and Police Scotland and its helicopter.

Following on from that it was called out to search for another reported missing person between Burntisland and Seafield in Kirkcaldy.

This was also attended by Kinghorn and Queensferry Coastguard teams and Police Scotland. This search was stood down after 90 mins when the person was located elsewhere.

Then the lifeboat was paged once more at 10.30am this morning to continue the search of the coastline from West Wemyss to Largo. After three hours this was called off with nothing found.

The crew over the three calls were Neil Chalmers, Paul Stather, Kerr Milne, Megan Davidson, Melanie McGarva and Steve Robinson.