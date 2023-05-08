News you can trust since 1871
Lifeboat crew called out after dog cut off tide in Kirkcaldy

Lifeboats crews rescued a dog which had been left stranded after being cut off by the tide at a popular Kirkcaldy spot.

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 8th May 2023, 10:32 BST- 1 min read
Updated 8th May 2023, 10:32 BST
The dog was rescued after being cut off by the tide (Pic: Kinghorn RNLI)The dog was rescued after being cut off by the tide (Pic: Kinghorn RNLI)
Kinghorn RNLI was scrambled on Sunday afternoon to bring the pet back to shore. The drama happened at the foot of a wall at Ravenscraig Park.

The dog was brought on board the Lifeboat and taken to Kirkcaldy Harbour where it was reunited with its owner.

The call out came just an hour after the lifeboat volunteers were asked to search for a paddleboarder off Leven who was causing concern due to being quite far offshore.

As it searched in foggy conditions, it was confirmed that the paddleboarder had made it safely ashore and was not in difficulty. The crews reported limited visibility for booth rescues.

