The dog was rescued after being cut off by the tide (Pic: Kinghorn RNLI)

Kinghorn RNLI was scrambled on Sunday afternoon to bring the pet back to shore. The drama happened at the foot of a wall at Ravenscraig Park.

The dog was brought on board the Lifeboat and taken to Kirkcaldy Harbour where it was reunited with its owner.

The call out came just an hour after the lifeboat volunteers were asked to search for a paddleboarder off Leven who was causing concern due to being quite far offshore.