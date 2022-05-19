Lifeboat crews called out as boat sinks off Kinghorn

Volunteers from Kinghorn and South Queensferry Coastguard were called out early on Tuesday morning after the motor cruiser ran aground on Pettycur Beach, after losing power.

It was stranded high and dry, and they helped two people on board and secured the boat ready for the next tide to float her off.

The boat sank off Pettycur (Pic: Scott McCartney)

The lifeboat crews planned to return mid-afternoon, but shortly after midday were called back as the cruiser had started taking on water with the incoming tide, through unseen damage in the hull.

A salvage pump was taken to pump water out so that she could remain afloat while being towed to safety, but the crew were unable to save the vessel and she sank on the beach at Pettycur.

The two people on the boat were taken ashore to make arrangements for her salvage.