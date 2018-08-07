Lifesaving equipment stolen from RNLI hut

Police in Fife are appealing for information after offenders broke into a lifeguard hut and stole vital lifesaving equipment.

Between 6pm on Sunday, August 5, and 6.50pm on Monday, August 6, someone forced their way into the hut on Leven Promenade.

A pair of binoculars, a mobile phone, PA equipment and a radio base unit and handset were stolen from inside.

Giordano Ceccarelli, RNLI Lifeguard Supervisor said: “It’s very disappointing that someone would steal from one of our lifeguard huts.

“Our lifeguards work hard throughout the summer to keep people safe on and off the water – in 2017 RNLI lifeguards in Scotland dealt with 207 incidents, aided 220 people and carried out 59,718 preventative actions.

“Stealing our equipment makes their job more difficult, impacts the safety of the public and costs money donated to the charity by our supporters.”

Detective Sergeant Jim McGuiness of Levenmouth CID said: “This is a disgraceful attack on a charity resource that helps keep local people and visitors safe whilst enjoying our beach.

“I would appeal for anyone who may have seen or heard anything suspicious in the area of the hut over the weekend to please come forward and speak to officers immediately.”

Contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference 556 of Monday, August 6 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

