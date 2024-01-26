Lifetime achievement award comes to Fife at ‘Washroom Oscars’
and live on Freeview channel 276
Robbie was presented with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Loo of the Year Awards for 2023. Known as the ‘Washroom Oscars’ the awards celebrate the highest standards in ‘away from home’ toilets throughout the UK.
FCCT’s facilities team also received recognition by lifting the UK trophy for ‘In-house Cleaning Team’. A team from FCCT attended the event in Birmingham for the 12th year and picked up several Scotland national awards including local authority entries, eco-friendly toilets at Craigmead, and beaches (Elie Ruby Bay).
All entries are judged on over 100 criteria following an unannounced visit by a Loo of the Year inspector. The judging criteria includes décor, fixtures and fittings, security, air quality, signage and overall standards of cleanliness and management.
FCCT manages 15 public toilets on behalf of Fife Council. They are located along the 117-mile Fife Coastal Path, including the world-famous destination of St Andrews, at award-winning beaches and at inland places such as the 25 square mile Lomond Hills Regional Park.
Presenting Robbie with his award, Becky Wall BEM, Loo of the Year managing director, congratulated him on his achievement and said: “Robbie is passionate about providing excellent toilet facilities throughout Fife and is always thinking about how he can improve facilities for locals and visitors.”
Robbie said: “I am truly honoured to be the recipient of this award and would like to thank Fife Council, Fife Coast and Countryside Trust, Loo of the Year Awards, and the wide section of communities who help greatly in the operation of our public toilets. Such an accolade could not be achieved without the partnership work we have in Fife.”
Fife Council's communities spokesperson Cllr Linda Erskine congratulated Robbie on his award: "This is so well deserved. Robbie does a fantastic job looking after Fife's beautiful coast and countryside and some of our most important assets. I'm delighted he has been recognised for all his hard work."
Jeremy Harris, CEO at FCCT, said: “I know that Robbie would say his Lifetime Achievement Award reflects the efforts of the entire hard-working team. But it also recognises his vision, passion and tenacity for providing excellent facilities for Fife’s locals and tourists. It really is very well deserved.”
FCCT received the following awards:
Lifetime Achievement Award – Robbie Blyth, Head of Operations, FCCT
UK In-house Cleaning Team Trophy
Champions League Standards of Excellence Award (presented to organisations who are maintaining a consistently high standard of management)
Premier League Local Authority Award (presented to organisations for public toilet entries and based on the total number of grading points)
Scotland Awards:
Eco-Friendly Toilets (Craigmead)
Local Authority Entries
In-house Cleaning Team
Leisure (Parks & Gardens) – Pitcairn Centre, Glenrothes
Local Authority Public Toilets – St Andrews
Beaches – Elie Ruby Bay