Lifetime achievement award comes to Fife at ‘Washroom Oscars’

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Robbie was presented with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Loo of the Year Awards for 2023. Known as the ‘Washroom Oscars’ the awards celebrate the highest standards in ‘away from home’ toilets throughout the UK.

FCCT’s facilities team also received recognition by lifting the UK trophy for ‘In-house Cleaning Team’. A team from FCCT attended the event in Birmingham for the 12th year and picked up several Scotland national awards including local authority entries, eco-friendly toilets at Craigmead, and beaches (Elie Ruby Bay).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

All entries are judged on over 100 criteria following an unannounced visit by a Loo of the Year inspector. The judging criteria includes décor, fixtures and fittings, security, air quality, signage and overall standards of cleanliness and management.

The Fife Coast and Countryside Team at the Loo of the Year Awards

FCCT manages 15 public toilets on behalf of Fife Council. They are located along the 117-mile Fife Coastal Path, including the world-famous destination of St Andrews, at award-winning beaches and at inland places such as the 25 square mile Lomond Hills Regional Park.

Presenting Robbie with his award, Becky Wall BEM, Loo of the Year managing director, congratulated him on his achievement and said: “Robbie is passionate about providing excellent toilet facilities throughout Fife and is always thinking about how he can improve facilities for locals and visitors.”

Robbie said: “I am truly honoured to be the recipient of this award and would like to thank Fife Council, Fife Coast and Countryside Trust, Loo of the Year Awards, and the wide section of communities who help greatly in the operation of our public toilets. Such an accolade could not be achieved without the partnership work we have in Fife.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fife Council's communities spokesperson Cllr Linda Erskine congratulated Robbie on his award: "This is so well deserved. Robbie does a fantastic job looking after Fife's beautiful coast and countryside and some of our most important assets. I'm delighted he has been recognised for all his hard work."

Robbie Blyth is congratulated by the Chair of Fife Coast and Countryside, Stephen Carter

Jeremy Harris, CEO at FCCT, said: “I know that Robbie would say his Lifetime Achievement Award reflects the efforts of the entire hard-working team. But it also recognises his vision, passion and tenacity for providing excellent facilities for Fife’s locals and tourists. It really is very well deserved.”

FCCT received the following awards:

Lifetime Achievement Award – Robbie Blyth, Head of Operations, FCCT

UK In-house Cleaning Team Trophy

Champions League Standards of Excellence Award (presented to organisations who are maintaining a consistently high standard of management)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Premier League Local Authority Award (presented to organisations for public toilet entries and based on the total number of grading points)

Scotland Awards:

Eco-Friendly Toilets (Craigmead)

Local Authority Entries

In-house Cleaning Team

Leisure (Parks & Gardens) – Pitcairn Centre, Glenrothes

Local Authority Public Toilets – St Andrews