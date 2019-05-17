Light at the end of the tunnel for residents on Cupar street

A long-running campaign to have additional lighting in one of Cupar’s most historic streets may finally be over.

Residents of Newtown have been calling on Fife Council to install additional lighting columns in the area for the last four years.

North East Fife area committee agreed earlier this year that £10,000 be spent on street lighting improvements on the street.

This will be combined with footway works.

Bryan Rollo, a long-term resident of Newtown, said: “This has gone on for far too long.

“It has caused difficulties including emergency services not being able to see house numbers and people falling over. I will be very pleased to see the new lighting going in.”

Cupar councillor Karen Marjoram, who has led the battle with support from local MP Stephen Gethins, said: “This has been one of the longest running campaigns I have been involved in as a councillor and I’m glad that we seem to be seeing light at the end of this tunnel.

“Newtown, and Dalgairn Crescent which runs into it, both have a high number of elderly residents who have been really struggling with the lack of adequate lighting. This has caused some people to feel less safe about going out at night. “

The news has also been welcomed by North East Fife MP Stephen Gethins, who congratulated the residents.

He said: “This is one of my longest running cases and it’s very is good to see that improvements will now be going ahead.

“People living in Newtown and those who walk through it deserve to be able to see clearly and be safe.

“Well done to everyone including Councillor Marjoram and residents like Bryan Rollo for their tireless campaigning to bring about improvements.”