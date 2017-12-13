Lighting up Leven for Maggie’s

A Leven house has been lit up in a bid to raise funds for a cancer support charity.

Richard Simpson (54) whose lives in Coldstream Crescent, switched on his 7500 LED Christmas lights last week, and in doing so has helped raise thousands for the Maggie’s centre in Kirkcaldy.

The fundraising campaign has been a massive success, with more than £2150 raised for the cancer support charity.

“I started doing it years ago for my children but since then it has just got bigger and bigger,” Richard explained. “For the last three or four years I’ve been doing for local charities, raising money.”

This year Richard’s house is brighter than ever, with everything from roof to garden bushes covered in lights.

But what inspired him to go bigger than ever, with around 1500 lights more than last year, was the death of a friend from cancer.

In October, Richard’s friend and former colleague Les Rae died from the disease.

“I wasn’t going to do it as big this year, but I thought that I would do it for him and raise money for Maggie’s in Kirkcaldy,” Richard said. “That is where Les ended up and they gave him a lot of good care.”

Richard staged a special lights switch on earlier this month, kicking off the latest fundraising campaign, and already thousands of pounds have been raised for the charity.

“I’m totally amazed,” Richard admitted.

“It is an expensive time of year for people but if they are willing to give to charity then that it perfect. I couldn’t be happier.”

If you would like to support the campaign and Maggie’s, visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/richard-simpson16.

Donations can also be made at Agenda in Leven.