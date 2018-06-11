Line-up revealed for St Andrews festival

The organisers of St Andrews Voices – the festival dedicated to vocal and choral music – have announced a packed line-up ahead of this year’s event.

The four-day festival, the only one of its kind in Scotland, will feature an opera, a masterclass, choral music, jazz, a come and sing workshop, folk, a schools’ project and six free events.

Among the new artists coming to the town for the event is chamber choir Tenebrae, who will sing a programme to mark the 100th anniversary of World War I.

One of the UK’s best-known folk stars, singer and Northumbrian piper, Kathyrn Tickell, will be making her first appearance at the festival in an evening of songs, stories and music, with author David Almond and accordionist and clog-dancer Amy Thatcher, as well as one of Scotland’s hottest rising stars, singer-songwriter, Adam Holmes.

The 2018 festival welcomes back some old friends including Scottish Opera which this year brings its opera highlights tour to the Byre Theatre.

Among the other artists returning to the town are Byre Opera, tenor and broadcaster Jamie MacDougall, University of St Andrews St Salvator’s Chapel Choir.

There will also be a sing-a-long of Beauty and the Beast.

Festival artistic director Sonia Stevenson said: “I’ve had the enormous pleasure of developing the festival over the last six years and I’m very proud of the unique, treasured place it has established in Scotland’s cultural landscape. Key to this is our mission: to showcase the voice in all its many guises, bring together star performers and exciting young talent, and inspire everyone to sing, through workshops, master classes and outreach work.

“This year’s festival is no exception. With a beautiful programmes ranging from a beautiful WW1-inspired programme form the incredible choir Tenebrae; to a one-off collaboration with some of folk music’s hottest names, and a fantastic selection of opera highlights from Scottish Opera, St Andrews Voices 2018 offers a feast of vocal and choral music.”