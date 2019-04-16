Links Market: What you need to know

The Links Market will officially open in Kirkcaldy tomorrow at 2pm when Provost Jim Leishman cuts the red tape to mark the start of the six-day event.

Around 40 adult rides and over 100 for youngsters along with refreshment stalls are busy setting up along the length of the Esplanade from the bottom of Nicol Street along to the Basin car park – the longest street fair in Europe – and everyone’s invited.

The Market will run from 2pm tomorrow (Wednesday) until 10pm on Monday, April and brings together showmen and women from around the UK who converge on Kirkcaldy for the annual event.

The Esplanade is closed to traffic from its junction with Charlotte Street along to the entrance to Morrisons supermarket for the duration of the market and the subsequent clean up operation afterwards. It will reopen to traffic at 40m next Wednesday (April 24).

Traffic restrictions will be in place in streets surrounding the Market, including Links Street, and drivers are advised to park in designated car parks including those on Nicol Street and the multi-storey car parks in the town centre.

Stephen Duffy, team manager of parks, streets and open spaces with Fife Council, explained: “The Links Market is always a busy time of the year, and we are expecting up to 8000 people during peak times.

“The funfair is located on the south-west end of the Esplanade resulting in the road being closed to vehicle access allowing the area to be pedestrianised for the duration of the event.”

Friday could potentially be the busiest day with temperatures set to soar and Fife schools still on holiday until Monday.

And police officers in the town have warned that they will be clamping down on any antisocial behaviour and underage alcohol consumption through the expansion of the ‘You’re Asking for It’ campaign which challenges the practice of adults buying alcohol for young people.

Kirkcaldy Community Sergeant Jimmy Adamson said: “Our main priority for the Links Market is to ensure the safety of those attending and we know that the event attracts thousands of visitors each year.

“We continue to work with our partners at the Multi Agency Control Centre at the Town House throughout the event to ensure an appropriate policing plan is in place.

“There will be visible police presence throughout the duration of the event, however Global Security will be responsible for managing the behaviour of people within the Market and they will be supported as needed by Police Scotland.

“I would urge those attending to make sure they keep themselves and their belongings safe and to plan their journeys in advance.

“Officers will be carrying out preventative patrols in Linktown, the surrounding area and the transport hubs to encourage good behaviour.

“We will not tolerate any criminal or antisocial behaviour and will act swiftly to tackle any such incidents should they arise.”