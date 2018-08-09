Live on the Links: Burntisland to host weekend music event

Music lovers are being invited to head to Burntisland this weekend for the annual Live on the Links event.

Over a dozen bands and singers are lined up to take part in the packed programme which caters for all genres of music from punk to prog rock.

And this year is a special one for organisers Charlie Kilgour, Rab Watson and Lesley Booth as it marks 35 years since the first ever Live on the Links was held.

Charlie explained: “It started off in 1983 as a place for local bands to play to get themselves known.

“We did it for a few years with various people organising it then it disappeared for some years as I was away for a while. It was resurrected in 2008 and although it hasn’t been on every year, this year will mark 35 years since the first one, so that’s quite an achievement.

“Personally I played with my band Wizards of Progg at the first event when we did some of our own music and we have revived a couple of pieces which we will be playing on Saturday.”

Other bands on the bill include Howling Al, Ray Kelly and the Bad Boys, The Signals and The Jook Joints, and as well as the bands playing on Burntisland Links from 12.30-8pm, along with a beer tent, there will be bands playing at the Silver Tassie on Friday night, The Port on Saturday night and Sunday afternoon in the Crown.

“We’ve tried to include something for everyone and there are lots of talented local bands taking part,” added Charlie.