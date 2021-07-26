‘Lives at risk’ fears as over 30 malicious calls to to Fife fire crews during pandemic

There were more than 30 malicious phone calls made to the fire service in Fife during the pandemic, new figures reveal.

By Allan Crow
Monday, 26th July 2021, 6:03 pm

Now politicians have raised concerns over the “potential risk to life.”

A Freedom of Information request showed that there were a total of 140 malicious calls to the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service in the Kingdom from April 1, 2017, to May 1, 2021.

And 34 of them came during the pandemic,

Concern has bene expressed over the number of malicious calls during lockdown

The figures were collated by the Scottish Conservatives who described them as “concerning.”

Murdo Fraser, MSP for Mid Scotland and Fife said: “They demonstrate there are some people who are willing to cause problems to our fire service – often resulting in diverting firefighters away from real emergencies.

“This kind of behaviour needs to be clamped down on. The fire service carry out a vital, often dangerous job – they don’t need to put up with this kind of nonsense.”

