Local MSP Urges Smokers to Quit for No Smoking Day

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The MSP has supported ASH Scotland’s ‘Quit and Win’ campaign, which highlights that giving up smoking brings health benefits that begin within hours of quitting, and that it decreases the risks of coronary heart disease by half after a year. Figures from the charity also show that an average smoker could save over £200 a month by quitting

Claire Baker, MSP for Mid Scotland and Fife, said: “I am pleased to be supporting ASH Scotland’s ‘Quit and Win’ campaign and urge my constituents who smoke to reach out to local Quit Your Way services which provide free support and can help develop a personalised quit plan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...