Local MSP Urges Smokers to Quit for No Smoking Day
The MSP has supported ASH Scotland’s ‘Quit and Win’ campaign, which highlights that giving up smoking brings health benefits that begin within hours of quitting, and that it decreases the risks of coronary heart disease by half after a year. Figures from the charity also show that an average smoker could save over £200 a month by quitting
Claire Baker, MSP for Mid Scotland and Fife, said: “I am pleased to be supporting ASH Scotland’s ‘Quit and Win’ campaign and urge my constituents who smoke to reach out to local Quit Your Way services which provide free support and can help develop a personalised quit plan.
“No Smoking Day is a chance to highlight the benefits of stopping smoking, from health and wellbeing to financial gains. With around two thirds of people in Scotland who smoke saying they want to live a tobacco-free life it is the perfect time to make that change.”