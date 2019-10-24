Locals claim an ‘eyesore’ mess is ruining a Kirkcaldy park

A call has been made to stop flytipping at a Kirkcaldy beauty spot to keep it from looking a ‘complete eyesore’ as well as posing a danger to local wildlife.

The move comes after a dog walker discovered a mess of empty alcohol bottles, bags and plastic left dumped in the town’s Dunnikier Park on Monday morning.

Empty bottles of alcohol dumped at Dunnikier Park in Kirkcaldy

Mr Kennedy said the flytipping was left near the caravan area at the top of the wooden viewpoint overlooking the small pond which is now full of waste.

You may also be interested in:

Coldplay announce new album tracks with advert in Fife Free Press

Appeal to find missing West Fife man last seen in KirkcaldyLeven mum drops five stone in her life changing weight loss journey

He has never seen a mess this bad in the area: “I came across this horrible mess in the park of booze bottles, bags and plastic etc left by what I assume to be young teens.

“They are ruining a lovely park and possibly destroying the natural habitat of the wildlife that is left in the lovely park,

“I have nothing against young teens or whoever it may be enjoying themselves but when they leave a disgusting mess they ruin the look and it is almost blocking pathways.

“It’s just not on – it’s a complete eyesore! Dogs and humans and other wildlife can be injured due to this monstrosity. There are open cans of the stimulant drink dragon, so animals could very easily fall foul to injury cut paws etc in the area in question.”

Mr Kennedy continued: “Ideally more bins should be situated there as there aren’t any. Having more bins in the park in general should, or would, be effective but certain users may happily not see them if they were there.

“I personally have never seen it that bad ever, I hope this might be a one off.”

He added: “The mess is ruining a perfectly good park for everyone.”

Stephen Duffy, parks, streets and open spaces team manager with Fife Council, said: “Littering is a problem in Fife as it is across the country and there’s just no excuse. It’s inconsiderate, thoughtless, lazy and it’s illegal! It has a direct impact on the condition of our parks, wildlife and areas where we live.

“It costs Fife Council a considerable amount to deal with lifting litter, broken glass, general waste and illegal dumping.

“If you’re caught disposing your waste illegally, you could receive an £80 fixed penalty notice which could rise to £200 if you’re caught dumping waste.

“Major offenders may be referred directly to the Procurator Fiscal and could incur fines of up to £40,000.”

Report flytipping online at www.fifedirect.org.uk/flytipping or by calling 03451 55 00 22.”