Lochgelly fire: unsafe flats to be demolished after devastating blaze

The four-storey building in Francis Street is unsafe, and Fife Council - which owns 11 of the 12 flats in it - and bulldozers will soon move on to the site.

Two people have been charged with attempted murder and wilful fire raising. Chloe Arnott (30) and Jamie Morrison (33), both from Glenrothes, have already appeared in private in Dunfermline Sheriff Court. They made no plea and were were committed for further examination.

Around 25 people living in the block escaped without injury, but they have now lost everything. The building has been deemed unsafe after structural inspections.

Fire scenes courtesy of of Fife Jammer Locations. Aftermath photo by Fife Free Press

The devastating fire took hold on the top floor, but the sheer volume of water poured into the building by firefighters saturated its walls, and the building is now at risk of collapse. Efforts will be made to retrieve items of sentimental value for the families who fled before the building is razed – but only if it is stable enough to access.

They have met with council officers to get an update on the damage caused, and the plans going forward.

Greig Henderson, Fife Council service manager, said: “We continue to support them through this unsettling time. It is hoped that, where safe, we will be able to retrieve small items and mementoes later this week.

"Long-term solutions will vary, depending on individual household needs. Work is already underway to identify alternative housing options for everyone who was affected.”