Long service awards for duo at St Andrews Squadron Air Cadets

Mr Reid first became involved some 40 years ago when his son wished to join the air cadets.

He saw that it offered a range of exciting opportunities for local youngsters and knowing it was run by volunteers he offered his services as a civilian instructor and began teaching a wide range of classes to the cadets.

He said: “The squadron really does cover a lot of interesting subjects as well as a host of outdoor activities plus the cadets gain industry-recognised qualifications too! It has been so rewarding to be able to offer guidance and assist a large number of cadets as they develop their skills ready for their futures ahead.”

Mr George Reid and Mr Stewart Russell with their awards

Mr Russell’s 20 plus years of volunteering saw him support a wide variety of squadron activities culminating in him taking up the role as chairman of the civilian committee which helps raise vital funds for the cadets.

He said: “It has been a delight to be part of the squadron; there have been many highlights during my time with the cadet force but nothing beats being part of a squadron that not only recognises potential but actively encourages and supports the cadets as they undertake the variety of opportunities on offer.”

The awards were presented by the current committee chair, Peter Gilmour, who stated: “It is thanks to the sterling efforts of the volunteers such as Mr Reid and Mr Russell that the squadron is able to not only operate but thrive and attract new cadets who get to participate in all that the squadron has to offer.”