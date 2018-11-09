Longannet controlled explosion as part of demolition project

Coal stock towers at Longannet, Scotland’s last coal-fired power station, were successfully brought down in a controlled explosion yesterday.

The towers were ‘blown down’ in calm conditions at around 10am by ScottishPower contractor Brown & Mason along with a further structure known as Unit 2 Precips.

Longannet was closed by ScottishPower in 2016, marking the commitment by both ScottishPower and parent company Iberdrola to decarbonising the economy and a stronger focus on renewable power.

With demolition work still ongoing, over 28,000 tonnes of material has been removed from the site so far, with 98.5 per cent of this being recovered/recycled.

Last week ScottishPower became the first integrated energy company in the UK to shift completely from coal and gas generation to wind power. Globally Iberdrola aims to reduce emissions by 30 per cent by 2020, and 50 per cent by 2030 compared to 2007 and be carbon neutral by 2050.