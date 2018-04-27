Lottery cash boost for a children’s charity in Fife

The Yard has been awarded a slice of a £31,022 grant from the Scottish Children’s Lottery for its work with disabled children and young people in the Kingdom.

The children’s charity, which operates from the Argos Centre in Kirkcaldy at weekends, will receive £7500 and the funding will be used to pay for the salaries of the charity’s play team along with overheads and running costs.

The Yard provides creative adventure play experiences that encourage disabled children and young people to have fun, take risks and build friendships.

The charity also supports families by offering information, advice and a place to relax - always without judgement. With an ethos of child-centred and child-led play, The Yard supports over 1000 families across the east of Scotland.

Overall, the £31,022 lottery grant will support the charity’s three bases in Fife, Dundee and Edinburgh.

Victoria Armour, communications manager at The Yard, said the Argos Centre is open from 10.30am until 4pm at weekends and supports around 20 families over the course of each day.

She said: “We offer indoor and outdoor play opportunities and we set up activities for local families each weekend. These can include arts and crafts, face painting and soft play as well as bikes and trikes outside - it depends on what the young people want to do. We are building up our Fife service slowly and we hope to broaden it.”

She said The Yard in Fife supported 135 families last year.

Celine Sinclair, chief executive of The Yard, said: “We are so grateful to the Scottish Children’s Lottery for providing vital support to disabled children and their families in Fife, Dundee and Edinburgh by helping to fund The Yard’s weekly family sessions.

“So many families rely on these sessions as a lifeline to help them through the difficult times. Thank you to all the players for helping us support more families, and enabling children and young people to make friends and have fun!”

The Scottish Children’s Lottery was launched in October 2016 to raise money for children in Scotland, with proceeds helpig to improve the lives of children right across the country and make a real difference to those who need it most.

Kirsteen Campbell is trustee of Chance to Connect which operates as a society lottery under the Scottish Children’s Lottery. Chance to Connect supports projects working in the areas of community development and citizenship, giving young people across Scotland the chance to live in a safe, supportive and stimulating community.

Kirsteen Campbell said: “I am delighted that we are able to provide funding for The Yard from the monies generated from the Scottish Children’s Lottery which was established in order to promote and support the development and potential of children and young people in Scotland. Thank you to those who play the Scottish Children’s Lottery; you are helping to support the great work that our charities undertake.”