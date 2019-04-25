Lottery funding boost for Fife ecology group

Kinghorn’s Ecology Centre has been awarded a £14,693 grant from the Scottish Children’s Lottery.

The centre, located by Kinghorn Loch, works with schools across Fife to provide inspirational outdoor learning and therapeutic experiences for children - aiming to inspire positive change by bringing children together with the natural environments.

The funding will help support the charity’s Muddy Books outdoor learning project, which allows children to spend time in green spaces and using nature as a therapeutic tool.

Claire Reid, education managers aid “Time in nature can help our children feel happier, more focused and engaged with learning as well as having a positive impact on their physical health.”

Michelle Kinnaird is trustee of Chance to Study, which operates as a society lottery under the Scottish Children’s Lottery.

She said: “We believesthat every child, no matter their background, should be able to maximise all the opportunities open to them during their school life, gaining the knowledge and experience that will help them take their place in society.

“I am delighted that this grant will support the valuable work of the Ecology Centre.”