Lottery winners serve up Christmas meal at Leuchars for RAFA

A group of National Lottery millionaires, led by Tayport winner and RAF veteran Jim Forbes, served up a Christmas feast for RAF Association members in Leuchars.

With a combined wealth of more than £77 million, the National Lottery winners helped transform The Rhynd for Christmas and served a turkey dinner to RAF veterans and serving military personnel.

The RAF Association provides support to those actively serving in the RAF, veterans and their families.

The Leuchars branch has been running since 1997 with 329 active members.

The lottery winners arrived at The Rhynd equipped with their favourite Christmas desserts, Christmas jumpers, decorations and fairy lights ready to decorate the venue and serve dinner and drinks to the deserving RAFA members.

Dave Mowatt, branch support officer for RAFA Leuchars, said: “Our RAFA branch is a very close-knit community with a mixture of veterans, serving members and their families. We were really pleased to be invited for Christmas dinner and can’t thank the winners enough for their hospitality.”

Jim Forbes, from Tayport, who won £655,838, on Euromillions in September 2017, added: “I served two tours from Leuchars from 2000 to 2009 and my wife Pam and I have a lot of happy memories from our time there.

“Giving back to RAF veterans and those actively serving is very important to us, so we’ve had a great day with the Leuchars RAFA and we’ve been finding out what more we can do in the future.”