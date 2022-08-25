News you can trust since 1871
Lundin Links fire: Police follow ‘positive line of inquiry’ in major fire probe

Police are following a “positive line of enquiry” in their investigations into a fire which destroyed a landmark former hotel.

By Allan Crow
Thursday, 25th August 2022, 9:00 am
The Lundin Links Hotel will have to be demolished after the devastating blaze last Thursday.

The 17th-century building had been boarded up for several years and left derelict despite approval to turn it into flats.

Lundin Links’ main road remains closed to traffic as the clear-up operation continues.

In a tweet this week, Levenmouth Police revealed the progress being made to catch the firebug.

It said officers were following a positive line of inquiry, and again appealed for anyone who witnessed the blaze to come forward.

Road closures and traffic diversions remain in place, bringing disruption to the town which sits on the main A915 route from Leven to St Andrews and north-east Fife.

The charred shell of the Lundin Links Hotel.

Fife Council, which stepped in to board up the building and secure the site after previous fires, confirmed the building would now be demolished as soon as possible.

