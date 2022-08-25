Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Lundin Links Hotel will have to be demolished after the devastating blaze last Thursday.

The 17th-century building had been boarded up for several years and left derelict despite approval to turn it into flats.

Lundin Links’ main road remains closed to traffic as the clear-up operation continues.

In a tweet this week, Levenmouth Police revealed the progress being made to catch the firebug.

It said officers were following a positive line of inquiry, and again appealed for anyone who witnessed the blaze to come forward.

Road closures and traffic diversions remain in place, bringing disruption to the town which sits on the main A915 route from Leven to St Andrews and north-east Fife.

The charred shell of the Lundin Links Hotel.