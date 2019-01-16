M&S add closure date to windows of Kirkcaldy store

Marks & Spencer has begun the countdown to the closure of its store in Kirkcaldy’s High Street.

The giant windows of the shop are now covered in posters announcing the final date of trading – and the opening of a new foodhall in the heart of Glenrothes.

M&S, which has been part of the town centre for 80 years, will close its doors for ther last time at 5.00pm on Tuesday, February 5.

It will then open its new Glenrothes’ foodhall, complete with free parking, the following morning.

“It’s not goodbye” is the slogan M&S are using as it seeks to woo customers from Kirkcaldy up the A92 as well as to its existing foodhall at Fife Retail Park, on the outskirts of Kirkcaldy, and its Dunfermline store.

But the High Street closure will leave another massive unit sitting empty in the heart of the pedestrianised zone, just yards from BhS which closed in 2016.