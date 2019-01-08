M&S Kirkcaldy closure marks end of era says MP

The closure of M&S High Street store in Kirkcaldy has renewed calls to create a new future for the town centre.

The store will shut its doors for the last time on Tuesday, February 5 – bringing to an end 80 years of trading in the High street.

The M&S foodhall at Fife Retail Park is not affected by the announcement and the company will open a new outlet in Glenrothes’ town centre just 24 hours later.

The closure date has been anticipated since M&S confirmed it was quitting the High street last autumn.

Lesley Laird, MP for Kirkcaldy and Cowdenbeath said it “feels like the end of a golden era for retail in our town centre.”

She added: “However, Kirkcaldy is far from alone in that – key anchor stores have been closing at an accelerated rate in high streets up and down the country, especially over the last year.

“That’s why it’s important that we must focus now on creating new uses for Kirkcaldy High Street, with a cinema at the heart of that plan, in order to increase footfall and support existing shops.

“I’ve been working with the Mercat’s managers, LaSalle, in recent months to develop that goal and with AEW taking over at the New Year, I’ll be picking up with them over the coming weeks and months on their progress to market the site.

“Residents can help too by choosing to shop local and by backing the Fife Free Press’ cinema campaign. If you haven’t signed the petition yet, do it now.”

The town centre is back on the agenda for the January meeting of Kirkcaldy Area Comnmittee which takes place today.

Councillors will be asked to accelerated the timescale over plans to review parking charges – one of the most contentious issues.