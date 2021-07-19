M90 crash: Man arrested after two injured in weekend incident

The Incident happened late on Saturday morning near Junction 2.

A 59-year old man and a 23-year old woman were taken to the Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy for treatment.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police were called to the scene on Saturday

Police confirmed that a 40-year old man has been arrested in connection with the incident.

The tailbacks took several hours to clear as traffic heading north queued while emergency services dealt with the situation.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.