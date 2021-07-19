M90 crash: Man arrested after two injured in weekend incident

A man has been arrested after a three vehicle crash on M90 which led to two people being taken to hospital and, a motorway route gridlocked for hours.

By Allan Crow
Monday, 19th July 2021, 11:24 am

The Incident happened late on Saturday morning near Junction 2.

A 59-year old man and a 23-year old woman were taken to the Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy for treatment.

Police were called to the scene on Saturday

Police confirmed that a 40-year old man has been arrested in connection with the incident.

The tailbacks took several hours to clear as traffic heading north queued while emergency services dealt with the situation.

