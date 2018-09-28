M90 diversions planned for overnight maintance

Motorists have been warned of road closures on the M90 early next week.

The routine maintenance has been planned for overnight to minimise any impact, but commuters will face diversions

Slip roads at M90 Junctions 1c and 2 will be closed from 8.00pm on Wednesday October 3 until 6:00 am on Thursday October 4.

The following slip roads will be affected, with diversions signposted as follows:

M90 Junction 1c Northbound on-slip – traffic will be diverted via M90 southbound to Junction 1b Ferrytoll, returning onto M90 northbound

M90 Junction 2 Northbound off-slip – traffic will be diverted via M90 northbound to Junction 3 Halbeath, returning southbound to Junction 1c Admiralty, onto the A985 then Kings Road

M90 Junction 2 Southbound off-slip -traffic will be diverted via M90 southbound to Junction 1c Admiralty, onto the A985 then Kings Road.

These works have been planned overnight to minimise disruption and are not expected to cause significant delays.