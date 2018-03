People can get their best hat on for a Mad Hatters Tea Party in aid of Brain Tumour Research this weekend.

The coffee afternoon takes place between 2-4pm at Abbotshall Church, Kirkcaldy on Saturday.

Cost is £5 per head, including drinks and cakes, and there will be a raffle and prize for the best hat.

Phone donations of £5 can be given by texting 70660.