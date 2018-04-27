Magical Toby celebrates being cancer free

A 12-year-old Cupar boy, who was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukaemia just before Christmas 2014, is now cancer free.

Toby Etheridge rang the bell during an appearance on Kingdom FM on Wednesday morning, after taking his last his last dose of chemotherapy on Tuesday night.

He’s been taking the doses every day since August 2015, following ten months of intensive treatment.

Celebrating his victory over leukaemia, Toby will also be going to see the new Avengers: Infinity War film, before a big party on Saturday.

Toby will still be checked at the hospital until he is 22, and faces major surgery next month.

His mum, Alison, speaking to the Herald ahead of the last dose, said she was feeling “excited and apprehensive”.

She added: “It’s a mixed bag. But we’re excited for Toby.

“The big thing is that we’ve reached the end of the line.

“He’s cancer free.

“Over a period of time he’ll feel stronger and grow.

“And life will return to life before cancer. It’s going to be strange for all of us.

“It’s affected us all and impacted on all our lives.”

Alison said that Toby would still be fundraising for his charity, Toby’s Magical Journey, which supports local children and young people with cancer.

With Toby’s treatment coming to an end, it will give the chance for the entire family to enjoy a normal life.

Alison said: “Last week, for the first time ever, he got off the school bus and walked home.

“When he got cancer he was nine, so he was still too young to walk home.

“There’s things children would have done years ago that he’s still got to do.”

As well as praising Toby, Alison also commended his two elder siblings.

“It’s been hard,” she said. “It’s been stressful and tiring – but we have dealt with it.

“It’s been tough for our eldest children because since he was diagnosed they have kind of been pushed to the side.

“They had a lot of growing up to do and a lot of extra responsibilities.

“It’s been hard on them.”

To support Toby’s Magical Journey, visit www.tobysmagicaljourney.co.uk.