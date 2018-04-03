Maintenance work begins on town sea wall

Routine maintenance work on Kirkcaldy’s sea wall started last week.

A spokesman for Fife Council confirmed that town builder Thomas Menzies Ltd is carrying out the work as the firm has a contract for maintenance work on the local authority’s coastal defences.

Nicholas Williamson, consultant engineer for Roads & Transportation Services said that routine annual maintenance is currently under way. It began last Thursday.

He said: “As to be expected on any structure of this nature, we carry out work each year including picking debris off the rock armour, resetting the hinges on some metal gates and replacing broken closers on the life ring boxes.”

He added: “It will be completed and looking its best ahead of Kirkcaldy welcoming thousands of visitors to the Links Market in a few weeks’ time.”