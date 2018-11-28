Major facelift of Glenrothes high rise block almost completed

Fife Council is close to completing a major facelift at Raeburn Heights in Glenrothes.

The £350,000 project has involved fitting external wall insulation to the high rise block which is made up of 61 flats.

Windows have been repaired and the lightening protection system has also been upgraded, as well as some repairs to the structure of the building, bringing it up to modern standards.

Work began after the building was successful in receiving funding from the council and the Scottish Government.

Convenor of the council’s Communities and Housing Services Committee, Cllr Judy Hamilton, met residents recently when she went along to check out progress on the project.

She commented: “We have worked hard within our Home Energy Programmes to secure grant-funding and owners’ contributions to make this happen.

“It was great to meet with the residents and the contractors on site today and we are delighted with the work that’s been done so far.

“This insulation work will make a huge difference to these homes, and to energy bills.

“Warmer, drier, healthier homes for winter are necessary; and it’s important to talk to us if you are struggling to cope with heating and energy costs. There is support and advice available as part of our commitment to a fairer Fife.”

It is expected the work on Raeburn Heights will make it 25 per cent cheaper for residents to heat.