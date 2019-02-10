Major fire at St Andrews University building

Emergency services have raced to St Andrews to tackle a major blaze at one of the buildings own by the university.

A blaze broke out on the third floor of the biomolecular science building around 5.00 pm.

Fire crews from across north-east Fife were sent to the North Haugh campus – reports of up to nine units were reported by eyewitnesses. At least half a dozen were in attendance, involving more than 30 firefighters.

Although there were no reports of any injuries, ambulance crews were also dispatched,

As fire crews tackled the blaze, police set up a cordon to keep large crowds at a safe distance.

Stagecoach also diverted some local services while the incident was on-going.

A spokesman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said they were alerted after an alarm triggered.

Eyewitnesses spoke of the flames spreading through several rooms in the building.

The university tweeted: “The Biomedical Sciences building at the University of St Andrews has suffered a serious fire late this afternoon. No reports of any injuries or anyone in the building.”