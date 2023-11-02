News you can trust since 1871
Man, 22, dead after road crash on A92 in Fife

A man has died following a road crash on the A92 in Fife.
By Fiona Dobie
Published 2nd Nov 2023, 09:19 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 2nd Nov 2023, 09:19 GMT
Police were called to reports of a road traffic collision involving a blue BMW, travelling towards Crossgates on the A92 at around 7.30pm on Wednesday, November 1.

Emergency services attended and a 22-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers are now appealing for information following the fatal crash and would urge anyone with any information which could help their inquiries to get in touch.

Police are appealing for witnesses following the fatal crash. Pic: TSPLPolice are appealing for witnesses following the fatal crash. Pic: TSPL
Sergeant Thomas Aitken of Fife Road Policing said: “We are in the process of establishing the full circumstances of this collision and I would ask any members of the public who may have seen the BMW prior to the collision to contact us, any small piece of information could prove significant.

"I would also appeal to anyone who was in the area around the time of the collision to check their dash-cam for footage as it could assist us in our investigation.”

The road was closed following the incident to allow investigations to be completed at the scene. It reopened to traffic at around 5am on Thursday morning.

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 3370 of November 1.