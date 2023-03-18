News you can trust since 1871
Man, 40, found dead at house in Kirkcaldy

A man has been found dead at a house on Kirkcaldy.

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 18th Mar 2023, 20:08 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 18th Mar 2023, 20:08 GMT

The 40-year old was pronounced dead at the scene at a property in Winifred Crescent this afternoon.

Emergency services were called to the house around 4:20pm.

Police said the death was being treated as unexplained, but that there were no suspicious circumstances. A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal which is standard procedure after a sudden death.

The man died in a property in Winifred Crescent, Kirkcaldy
The man has not yet been named by police.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “We were made aware of concern for a 40-year-old man at a property on Winifred Crescent in Kirkcaldy around 4.20pm on Saturday.

“Emergency services attended but the man was pronounceed dead at the scene.

“His death is being treated as unexplained but there are no apparent suspicious circumstances.

“A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”

