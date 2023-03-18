Man, 40, found dead at house in Kirkcaldy

The 40-year old was pronounced dead at the scene at a property in Winifred Crescent this afternoon.

Emergency services were called to the house around 4:20pm.

Police said the death was being treated as unexplained, but that there were no suspicious circumstances. A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal which is standard procedure after a sudden death.

The man died in a property in Winifred Crescent, Kirkcaldy

The man has not yet been named by police.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “We were made aware of concern for a 40-year-old man at a property on Winifred Crescent in Kirkcaldy around 4.20pm on Saturday.

“Emergency services attended but the man was pronounceed dead at the scene.

“His death is being treated as unexplained but there are no apparent suspicious circumstances.