A man has died in a road crash in Fife.

Police have launched an appeal for witnesses after the death of the 46-year old on Sunday (June 9) on the B922 near Cluny. The crash closed the road until Monday morning as officers carried out their investigations. The crash, which a involved a white Tesla , happened around 7:15pm.

Inspector James Henry said: “Our enquiries are continuing into the circumstances of this collision in which a man sadly died, and our thoughts are with his family at this time. I would ask anyone who may have witnessed the crash, or who may have dash-cam footage, and has not yet spoken to or provided this information to officers, to contact us as soon as possible. The road was closed until 6.30am on Monday to allow enquiries to be carried out, with local diversions in place.”