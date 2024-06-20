Man, 52, dies after crash on Fife road, police appeal for information
The fatality happened on the B981, between Crossgates and Inverkeithing around 6:10pm on Wednesday. Emergency services were called to the scene near to the junction at Clocklunie Road, Dunfermline. The 52-year-old driver of a silver Volkswagen Golf was taken by ambulance to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment but died a short time later. His family have been informed.
The road was closed for around four hours while investigations were carried out, and police have made an appeal for witnesses to come forward.
Sergeant Lee Walkingshaw said: "We are providing support to the family of the man who died as our enquiries continue to establish the full circumstances of this crash. This occurred during daylight hours on a busy road, and I would ask anyone who may have witnessed the collision or have dash-cam footage that could help our investigation, to please come forward as soon as possible."
Contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident 3103 of Wednesday, 19 June, 2024.
