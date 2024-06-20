Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A man has died in a road crash in Fife.

The fatality happened on the B981, between Crossgates and Inverkeithing around 6:10pm on Wednesday. Emergency services were called to the scene near to the junction at Clocklunie Road, Dunfermline. The 52-year-old driver of a silver Volkswagen Golf was taken by ambulance to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment but died a short time later. His family have been informed.

The road was closed for around four hours while investigations were carried out, and police have made an appeal for witnesses to come forward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sergeant Lee Walkingshaw said: "We are providing support to the family of the man who died as our enquiries continue to establish the full circumstances of this crash. This occurred during daylight hours on a busy road, and I would ask anyone who may have witnessed the collision or have dash-cam footage that could help our investigation, to please come forward as soon as possible."