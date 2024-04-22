Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It happened in the town’s Colliston Avenue around 9:00am this morning when officers were called to the scene. A 58-year old man was taken to the Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy where his condition is said to be critical.

Officers have remained at the scene all day, while forensic teams attend a house in the street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “At around 9.10am on Monday, police were called to a report of a man having been seriously injured during an altercation with another man in Colliston Avenue. Emergency services attended and a 58-year-old man was taken by ambulance to Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy where medical staff describe his condition as critical.”The spokesperson added: “Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.”