Locals reported the Tesco Express in Kirkcaldy had been blocked off yesterday morning as ambulance crews attended to the man.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Officers were called to Nicol Street, Kirkcaldy around 11.00am on February 26 to a report a man had taken unwell.

“A 58-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.”

“There are no suspicious circumstances and a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.”

