Man, 58, pronounced dead after becoming unwell at Kirkcaldy store
Police have confirmed a man was pronounced dead at a Kirkcaldy store on Saturday after becoming unwell.
Sunday, 27th February 2022, 12:00 pm
Locals reported the Tesco Express in Kirkcaldy had been blocked off yesterday morning as ambulance crews attended to the man.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Officers were called to Nicol Street, Kirkcaldy around 11.00am on February 26 to a report a man had taken unwell.
“A 58-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.”
“There are no suspicious circumstances and a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.”