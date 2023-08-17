Emergency services were called to the incident on the B9157 – also known as the Quarry Road – near Kirkcaldy on Wednesday afternoon. The crash, involving a blue Kawasaki motorbike, happened at around 1.30pm.

The motorcyclist, a 59-year-old man, was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh where staff describe his condition as critical. The road was closed following the crash as investigations were carried out and it reopened to traffic at around 11.20pm.

Road policing officers are now appealing for information in relation to the incident. Sergeant Lee Walkingshaw said: “We are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the crash to contact us. We would particularly like to speak to two people who assisted the man following the crash. Any drivers with dash-cam footage that may help assist our enquiries, please get in touch.”