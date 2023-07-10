Man, 66, dies following two car collision in St Andrews
Emergency services were called to the incident involving two vehicles in the town’s Links Crescent at around 10.10am on Monday. An air ambulance landed on the Old Course to assist with the incident.
A Police Scotland spokesperson confirmed a 66-year-old man has died following the crash. They said: “Police were called around 10.10am to a report of a road traffic collision involving two cars on Links Crescent, St Andrews. Emergency services attended and the 66-year-old man died on his way to hospital. The 51-year-old female driver of the other vehicle received a leg injury.”
The road was closed for around three hours after the incident, while officers carried out investigations, but it has now reopened.