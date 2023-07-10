News you can trust since 1871
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school

Man, 66, dies following two car collision in St Andrews

A man has died following a crash on a St Andrews street.
By Fiona Dobie
Published 10th Jul 2023, 17:59 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th Jul 2023, 18:15 BST
Police were called to the two car collision on Monday morning. (Picture: Police Scotland)Police were called to the two car collision on Monday morning. (Picture: Police Scotland)
Police were called to the two car collision on Monday morning. (Picture: Police Scotland)

Emergency services were called to the incident involving two vehicles in the town’s Links Crescent at around 10.10am on Monday. An air ambulance landed on the Old Course to assist with the incident.

A Police Scotland spokesperson confirmed a 66-year-old man has died following the crash. They said: “Police were called around 10.10am to a report of a road traffic collision involving two cars on Links Crescent, St Andrews. Emergency services attended and the 66-year-old man died on his way to hospital. The 51-year-old female driver of the other vehicle received a leg injury.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The road was closed for around three hours after the incident, while officers carried out investigations, but it has now reopened.

Related topics:Emergency servicesPolicePolice Scotland