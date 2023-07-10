Police were called to the two car collision on Monday morning. (Picture: Police Scotland)

Emergency services were called to the incident involving two vehicles in the town’s Links Crescent at around 10.10am on Monday. An air ambulance landed on the Old Course to assist with the incident.

A Police Scotland spokesperson confirmed a 66-year-old man has died following the crash. They said: “Police were called around 10.10am to a report of a road traffic collision involving two cars on Links Crescent, St Andrews. Emergency services attended and the 66-year-old man died on his way to hospital. The 51-year-old female driver of the other vehicle received a leg injury.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad