Man, 67, seriously injured after car crashes into house in Fife
The 67-year old was one of two people injured in the drama which happened shortly before 8:00pm on Woodside Way in Glenrothes last night. A car was pictured embedded in the property. The front of the building sustained significant damage.
The man from the house was taken to hospital with serious injuries and is said to be in a stable condition. A 67-year-old woman in the house was uninjured. An 18-year old female passenger in the car was also taken to hospital but later released. The driver was uninjured.
The incident sparked a response from the emergency services, and police remain at the scene this morning. A spokesman for Police Scotland said the driver has been charged with a road traffic offence. He will appear at court at a later date and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.