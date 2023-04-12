Man, 80, killed and two injured in three-car crash in Fife
An 80-year old man has died, and two people inuured, in a three-car crash in Fife.
It happened yesterday evening on the B9130, just outside Markinch, close to Balbirnie House Hotel.
The road was closed for almost four hours.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene. Two other people were injured.
Police, fire and ambulance crews attended the scene.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We received a report of a crash involving three cars on the B9130 near to Balbirnie House Hotel, around 6.30pm on Tuesday.
“Emergency services attended and an 80-year old man was pronounced dead at the scene.
“A further two men were treated at the scene.
“The road was closed for around four hours to allow investigations to be carried out.”
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and the Scottish Ambulance Service were also called to the scene. Three fire appliances were sent.