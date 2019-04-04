Man abandons cat and kittens at Fife pet shop

A man walked into a pet shop and abandoned a black cat and her three kittens in Fife.

The Scottish SPCA was alerted by staff at the Dunfermline Pets At Home store after they discovered the cats on March 31, after a man walked into the store with the cats and left them there.

Scottish SPCA inspector Nicola Liddell said: “We are looking to speak to the man responsible for leaving these cats in the store.

“The man entered the store with the cats in a cream carrier and walked around before approaching the counter.

"When no one was looking he placed the carrier on the shop counter and walked out.

“Thankfully the cat and her kittens appear to be in good health and have been taken to one of our centres where they will be cared for.

“We are keen to trace the man and if anyone in the area recognises these cats or the man responsible for abandoning them we would ask they call our confidential animal helpline on 03000 999 999.”