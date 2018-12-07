Man accused of locking dog in hot car during heatwave

A MAN is to stand trial accused of leaving a dog shut in a car on one of the hottest days of the year.

Roy Paterson is alleged to have left the animal in a vehicle “with no means of escape” in direct sun light.

Prosecutors say that as a result the dog was “exposed to excessive temperatures”.

The incident is said to have happened on July 23 in Argyle Street, St Andrews, when temperatures hit 25 degrees celsius in the Fife town – one of the highest recorded in the area in 2018.

Paterson (63) of Greenpark Drive, Polmont, denied a charge under the Animal Health and Welfare (Scotland) Act on summary complaint at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Sheriff John Rafferty set a trial date in March and ordered Paterson to appear at a pre-trial hearing in February.

