Man accused of stabbing police officer

A MAN is to stand trial accused of stabbing a police officer before attempting to stab a female officer “to the danger of her life” during an alleged rampage in St Andrews.

James McKinsley faces a total of seven charges over an incident in the Fife town’s Watson Avenue on July 7 this year.

It is alleged he first behaved in a threatening or abusive manner by shouting, swearing, acting aggressively, brandishing knives and uttering threats of violence.

He is then alleged to have ran towards PC Nicola Purves in nearby Livingstone Place, uttered threats of violence at her, ran at her while brandishing the knives and repeatedly attempted to strike her with the knife.

McKinsley is then alleged to have attempted to strike her on the leg with a knife and struggled with her to the danger of her life.

The 27-year-old is then alleged to have assaulted PC Craig Thomson by striking him on the arm with a knife.

McKinsley is further alleged to have struggled violently with three officers while resisting arrest, repeatedly struck a police vehicle with a knife and repeatedly struck himself with a knife.

He faces a final charge of behaving in a threatening and abusive manner at Ninewells Hospital in Dundee by uttering threats of violence towards police officers.

McKinsley (27) a prisoner at HMP Perth, pleaded not guilty to the seven charges he faces on indictment during a pre-trial hearing at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Sheriff Alastair Brown continued the case to a further hearing next week for the Crown to provide further disclosure of evidence to the defence.

