Man accused of stalking woman from Fife to Greece

A MAN is facing court accused of stalking a woman all the way from Fife to Greece during an alleged four-week campaign of harassment.

Reece Griffiths is alleged to have targeted the woman at addresses in Fife and in Malia, on the Greek island of Crete, between July 12 and August 5 last year.

Prosecutors say he “engaged in a course of conduct” that caused the woman fear or alarm by repeatedly attempted to phone her, repeatedly sent her pictures of himself and repeatedly sent her “sexualised and abusive text messages”.

You may also be interested in:

Hunt for killer after amputee’s death treated as murder

Woman in hospital after attempted murder in Kirkcaldy

Plans for new Kirkcaldy venue push ahead

He is then alleged to have driven from his home in Cheshire to her home in Aucthermuchty, Fife, and thrown bricks containing “handwritten abusive messages” to her.

Griffiths is alleged to have broken the windows and injured the occupants during that incident.

Finally it is alleged he drove to Manchester, boarded a plane at the city’s airport and followed the woman to Malia where he is alleged to have threatened violence towards her and stolen her mobile phone.

A second charge accuses him of vandalising the woman’s home by breaking a window on August 4 last year.

Griffiths (22) of Old Coach Road, No Man’s Heath, Malpas, Cheshire, was not present for a hearing on the case at Dundee Sheriff Court today..

Solicitor Debbie Ginniver asked the case be continued without plea for his lawyers to be provided full instructions.

Sheriff Lorna Drummond QC continued the case without plea for two weeks and ordained Griffiths to appear on the next occasion.

Get in touch and tell us your story

Email: ffpnews@fifetoday.co.uk

Twitter: @FFP

Facebook: www.facebook.com/FifeFreePress