Man admits hiding camera phone to record woman in bath

A MAN has admitted hiding a mobile phone in a specially modified shampoo bottle to record a woman while she was in the bath.

Morgan Rigby “installed and constructed equipment” at an address in Leven, with the intention of filming the woman.

He admitted that he emptied the shampoo bottle and concealed a mobile phone inside it before placing it in a position where it could record her.

Rigby (37) of Main Street, Upper Largo, pled guilty to the charge on summary complaint during a hearing at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Sheriff Tom Hughes deferred sentence until next month for social work background reports and ordained Rigby to appear in court on that date.